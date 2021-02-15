GATE 2021 Results to Be Released on 22 March

The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 are expected to be released on 22 March 2021 by the Indian Institute Of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). Candidates who appeared for the same can download their results at its official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.

As per the official information, “GATE 2021 results will be announced on 22nd March 2021 and will be available on the GOAPS Website. GATE 2021 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results. No information on the GATE 2021 score will be available after this period.”