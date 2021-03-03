GATE 2021 Answer Key Challenge Window Opens, Results on 22 March

GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Delhi, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. GATE is a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Qualifying GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of the Education Ministry and other government scholarships or assistantships.