Garena Free Fire: Check the List of Redeem Codes for 07 April
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes can be availed on the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com
Garena Free Fire, also popularly known as Free Fire game has come with new set of redeem codes for its players.
Redeem codes comprises of 12 characters which include capital letters and numbers. They are used to claim rewards and other in-game items like weapons in the game, for free.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com. All players must check the validity of the codes they are redeeming, as expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 07 April 2022.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 07 April 2022
FV5B NJ45 IT8U
F7YG T1BE 456Y
FJBH VFS4 TY23
F87G YF3D GE6B
F5J6 YUH7 6GVT
F4N5 K6LY OU9I
FH2G YFDH E34G
EH4J I5T8 7G6Y
FDG3 H45R T8G7
FF5D SR4E QD1F
F3TE FCXR SFEG
Follow the steps mentioned below to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 07 April?
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
