From Online to TV: Delhi Schools to Begin New Session Tomorrow

From online classes and televised lessons to weekly assignment and evaluation of home work, schools in Delhi are all set to begin the new academic session in different ways on Wednesday, 1 July, even as they remain shut due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.

Springdales School Pusa Road has planned to begin the academic year online for all classes and will have three to four sessions for every class. However, in any of the sessions, students won’t be taught a standalone topic from a specific subject.

Instead, teachers at the school will combine related topics from different subject into one composite theme for each session, explains Principal Ameeta Mulla Wattal.