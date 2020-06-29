“For us, online education is nothing but a dream,” says 16-year-old Riya Jain, who topped the Class 10 board exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad with 580 marks in total.Jain, the daughter if a small-scale cloth trader in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, bagged 99 in Science, 98 in Mathematics, English, and Social Science, 90 in Hindi and 97 in Drawing – a feat for which she put in sixteen to seventeen hours everyday, reports The Indian Express.At a time when urban, privileged India is debating the disadvantages of online classes, for those like Jain, the possibility of being able to access online classes appears like a dream.“My father is a small businessman, and we struggle to make ends meet. For us, online education is nothing but a dream.”Jain to The Indian ExpressJain Wants to Become an English ProfessorCoached in Baghpat’s Shri Ram SM Inter College, Jain thanks her parents and teachers for this achievement. Although she scored well in Math, it is not a subject she wants to purse in Class 11 and 12.“I love science but do not aim to become a doctor or an engineer. I want to do PhD in English and become a professor,” she said.But her elder sister Sweta says that she’s inspired by the role of doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to prepare for NEET, with the aim of getting into AIIMS, New Delhi.The father Bharat Bhusan said, “I am really proud of my daughters, both are hard-working and brilliant. I wish them to shine as good human beings.”