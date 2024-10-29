FMGE December 2024 Registration Begins: Steps to Apply at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the online registration process for the December session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024. Interested candidates can apply online at the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in, until 18 November at 11:55 pm.

The FMGE, a screening test conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC), allows foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in India. The exam will be held on 12 January, with admit cards available for download starting 8 January. Results are expected to be announced on 12 February.