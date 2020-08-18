Final-Year Exams: Supreme Court to Hear Group of 30 Students Today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday, 18 August, hear arguments from a group of 30 students who have challenged guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking for the conduct of final-year university exams by September.

During the previous hearing on 14 August, the apex court had heard arguments made by senior counsels Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was representing one of the petitioners, and Shyam Divan, who had appeared on behalf of Yuva Sena, also a petitioner in the case.