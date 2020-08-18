Final-Year Exams: Supreme Court to Hear Group of 30 Students Today
The petitioners have asked for final-year university exams to be replaced by internal assessment.
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday, 18 August, hear arguments from a group of 30 students who have challenged guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking for the conduct of final-year university exams by September.
During the previous hearing on 14 August, the apex court had heard arguments made by senior counsels Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was representing one of the petitioners, and Shyam Divan, who had appeared on behalf of Yuva Sena, also a petitioner in the case.
What were the arguments made by Singhvi?
Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for final-year law student Yash Dubey, had pointed out that this is a matter of right to life, as the number of coronavirus cases have been ‘increasing exponentially’.
“Education is not special here; pandemic here is special. Pandemic applies to everyone and everything. If NDMA says that don’t have physical courts, can I come and say that I have this right and that right?”Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate
He contended that the unlock guidelines issued by the MHA in June and July had not mentioned that the exams would be conducted. “In no circular are you warning the students that the exams will take place,” he said.
What did Yuva Sena say?
Appearing for Yuva Sena, senior counsel Shyam Divan had said that the UGC guidelines are advisory in nature and that each university must be allowed to chart out its own course depending on the local situation.
He further said that Section 6 of the Disaster Management Act provides for prevention and mitigation and hence, the Maharashtra government’s order is directed at preventing the spread of the pandemic.
What do the UGC guidelines say?
- According to revised UGC guideline, final-year university examinations may be conducted by the end of September, either online, offline or through a combination of both.
- The guidelines also say that in case a student is unable to write final-year exams, they can appear for a special examination at a later period, as and when feasible.
- For students of the first and second semester, there have been no change in guidelines. This means that universities can evaluate students on the basis of internal assessment and marks scored in previous semesters, if they are unable to conduct exams due to the prevailing situation.
