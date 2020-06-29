Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday, 28 June, announced that final semester exams in all universities and colleges in the state have been postponed till 15 July. However, a final decision will be taken after new guidelines will be released by the Universities Grant Commission (UGC).The chief minister stated that the decision was amid concerns raised by students and teachers regarding the conduct of exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to a press release by the chief minister’s office, the postponed exams will help all stakeholders, especially universities, give them time to adapt to the new guidelines approved by the UGC and allay any confusion of the students.All universities in Punjab are affiliated to the UGC thus any decision regarding the conduct of exams can only be taken by the statutory body.As on 29 June 2020, the state reported 5,216 total COVID-19 cases which include 1,557 active cases, 3,526 cured and 133 deaths.