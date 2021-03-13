FAQ: Which Subjects Are Compulsory for Engineering Admissions?

In a major change in the eligibility criteria for engineering courses, the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) – the technical education regulator – on Friday, 12 March, made Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) optional for students who wish to pursue technical courses like biotechnology, textile or agriculture engineering at the undergraduate level.

AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe stated that the change is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) that encourages flexibility in the choice of subjects.