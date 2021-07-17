FAQ: When Will College Admissions Begin? When Will Final-Year Exams Take Place?

Following the Supreme Court's order on the cancellation of Class 12 examinations for CBSE and ISC boards earlier this month, the University Grant Commission (UGC), on 17 July, issued guidelines for college admissions and examinations for the upcoming academic year.

It has asked colleges to conduct the final-year examination by 31 August and complete the admissions process by 30 September, to be able to start the academic year from 1 October.

What else do the guidelines say?