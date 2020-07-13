FAQ: How CBSE Calculated Marks & When Will Optional Exams be Held?
Schedule for optional exams will be released in consultation with the Government of India.
In a surprise move, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday, 13 July, declared results for Class 12, way ahead of its deadline of 15 July. As a one-time measure, necessitated by the cancellation of several papers, the board has marked students on the basis of an average of board papers already conducted, for papers that could not be conducted.
I have written more than three board papers. How will I be marked for pending subjects?
- For the students of both Classes 10 and 12, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.
- Students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
What if I have written only three papers?
- For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
- There are very few students of Class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/projects assessment.
- These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Results of these students will also be declared along with other students.
What does the word essential repeat mean?
CBSE has decided to replace the term “FAIL” by the term “Essential Repeat”. Hence, the word “FAIL” will be not mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and on the website.
What if I am not happy with my marks? will I be able to rewrite?
- CBSE will conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations scheduled to be conducted from 1 July to 15 July 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive, as assessed and decided by the central government.
- Candidates whose results have been declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so. Marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who had opted to take these examinations.
When will optional exams be held?
The schedule for taking options from the students who are eligible and the dates of the optional examinations will be announced subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.
What about compartment examination?
CBSE will announce the schedule of these examinations subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.
