False, Sensational Narrative: HRD Minister on CBSE Subjects Row

Amid disquiet over the Central Board of Secondary Education’s one-time decision to drop certain chapters from board exams in 2021, Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 9 July, said that “uninformed commentary” on the removal of these topics was “sensational” in nature as they had connected topics “selectively” to “portray a false narrative”.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Dr Pokhriyal reiterated CBSE’s clarification that schools have been advised to follow the NCERT Alternate Academic Calendar, while adding that all the topics mentioned have been covered under the same Academic Calendar.