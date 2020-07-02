Expert Committee to Decide on JEE, NEET Dates by 3 July: MHRD
Pokhriyal said he is aware of requests being made by JEE & NEED aspirants to postpone the exams.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 2 July, said that a committee set up under the leadership of the National Testing Agency is reviewing the situation and will submit its recommendations on the conduct of JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020, by tomorrow.
The minister said that he is aware of multiple requests being sent by aspirants to postpone the competitive engineering and medical entrance exams and that a decision on this would be taken soon.
While JEE Main 2020 is scheduled from 18-23 July, NEET (UG) 2020 will be held by 26 July.
