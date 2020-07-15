Exams Don’t Define You: PM Congratulates Students on CBSE Results
PM Modi wished the students best for their future endeavours.
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 15 July took to Twitter to congratulate students on the results of CBSE board class 10 and 12 exams and said that exams “don’t define who you are.”
“Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.
“For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders!” he added.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released its Class 12 result on Monday, 13 July. The Class 10 board exam results were declared on Wednesday.
The education board has added several new abbreviations in their academic mark sheets this year.
The pass percentage of students appearing for Class 10 board exams has increased by 0.36 percent, from 91.10 percent in 2019 to 91.46 percent in 2020, data provided by the board has revealed. For class 12, the pass percentage this year is 88.78, compared to last year’s 83.40 percent.
For both class 10 and 12, Trivandrum , Chennai and Bengaluru have been ranked as the top three performing cities, in terms of pass percentage.
