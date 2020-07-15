Exams Don’t Define You: PM Congratulates Students on CBSE Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released its Class 12 result on Monday, 13 July. The Class 10 board exam results were declared on Wednesday.

The education board has added several new abbreviations in their academic mark sheets this year.

The pass percentage of students appearing for Class 10 board exams has increased by 0.36 percent, from 91.10 percent in 2019 to 91.46 percent in 2020, data provided by the board has revealed. For class 12, the pass percentage this year is 88.78, compared to last year’s 83.40 percent.

For both class 10 and 12, Trivandrum , Chennai and Bengaluru have been ranked as the top three performing cities, in terms of pass percentage.