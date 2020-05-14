All Failed Class 9 & 11 Students to Be Offered Second Chance: CBSE
In view of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, the HRD ministry has directed all CBSE run schools to offer all failed class 9 and 11 students a second chance to reappear for exams.
In view of requests of parents and students, as a one time measure in “extraordinary situation”, the Central Board of Education on Wednesday, 13 May, announced that all failed students from Class 9 and 11 will be provided an opportunity to appear in a school-based test again.

This opportunity is valid only in the current academic year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown.

“The whole country is facing a challenging time due to COVID-19. This is an unprecedented situation.”
CBSE

According to the Board, schools can conduct these redemption tests online/offline or via innovative means and may decide promotion on the basis of these tests. Schools shall give students sufficient time to prepare for these tests, it said..

“This exemption is to be extended to all the students even if they have given the opportunity earlier to this notification,” the Board said.

