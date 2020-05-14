All Failed Class 9 & 11 Students to Be Offered Second Chance: CBSE
In view of requests of parents and students, as a one time measure in “extraordinary situation”, the Central Board of Education on Wednesday, 13 May, announced that all failed students from Class 9 and 11 will be provided an opportunity to appear in a school-based test again.
This opportunity is valid only in the current academic year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown.
According to the Board, schools can conduct these redemption tests online/offline or via innovative means and may decide promotion on the basis of these tests. Schools shall give students sufficient time to prepare for these tests, it said..
“This exemption is to be extended to all the students even if they have given the opportunity earlier to this notification,” the Board said.
