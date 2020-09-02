‘Bubbles’ & Staggered Timings: Europe Reopens Schools in September

The Netherlands - Elementary and high schools to reopen in August, with face-to-face classes for primary and high school students. Masks not compulsory for students or teachers. Symptomatic children above six years to stay home and get tested.

Spain - Primary and secondary schools start classes in September. Attendance is mandatory, so are masks for children above six. Temperature checks to be done every morning at school or home and students must wash hands at least five time a day.

(With inputs from Reuters and BBC)