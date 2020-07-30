Stress on Mother Tongue, Multiple Entry in College: Experts on NEP
The NEP 2020 has emphasised the use of mother tongue as the medium of instruction till Class 5.
The National Education Policy 2020 recommends emphasis on either one’s mother tongue, local or a regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, while recommending its use till Class 8 and beyond.
While the policy states that no language will be imposed on any student, education experts have questioned whether it will be feasible for students to learn in mother tongue.
Education expert Meeta Sengupta says that although she supports the bilingual learning, will all children studying in a district have the same mother tongue? Sengupta asks, “what will happen to those who come from other states?”
Another key feature of the NEP 2020 is the option of multiple-entry options in degree courses. Under this, students will be given a certificate after completing the first year, a diploma after completing the second year and a degree after completing the final year.
Additionally, if a student drops out, for instance in the second year, he or she will be able to resume the programme within a stipulated time and won’t have to start afresh.
This, Sengupta feels, is an effort in the right direction.
Former Delhi University VC Dinesh Singh described the changes made in higher education as a good step. According to Singh, the NEP could go a long way in stemming the malice of rote learning.
He further said that all reforms in the education system are welcome, but the advice is to bring good thinking and creative people to implement them. If it does not happen then it will not help.
