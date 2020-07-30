Stress on Mother Tongue, Multiple Entry in College: Experts on NEP

The National Education Policy 2020 recommends emphasis on either one’s mother tongue, local or a regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, while recommending its use till Class 8 and beyond.

While the policy states that no language will be imposed on any student, education experts have questioned whether it will be feasible for students to learn in mother tongue.

Education expert Meeta Sengupta says that although she supports the bilingual learning, will all children studying in a district have the same mother tongue? Sengupta asks, “what will happen to those who come from other states?”