ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 Released: How to Download the Hall Ticket at ecgc.in?

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited (ECGC) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment drive 2024. Candidates can download the ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 from the official website of ECGC at ecgc.in from 6 to 16 November 2024.

The ECGC PO online written test is scheduled for 16 November 2024. The exam will consist of two papers: an objective test and a descriptive paper. The objective test will carry 200 marks and will be held for 140 minutes. It will cover questions on reasoning ability, English language, computer knowledge, general awareness, and quantitative aptitude.