DUSU Elections: Voting Underway, 600 Around EVMs Placed Across Campuses

After a break of three years due to the COVID-10 pandemic, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are underway for four key posts, on Friday, 22 September.

Key details: The pooling for DUSU posts is scheduled from 8.30 am to 1.00 pm for students enrolled in day courses, and 3.00 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.

Whereas, the counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 23 September, DUSU Chief Election Officer (CEO) Chander Shekhar said.