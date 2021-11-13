DU Special Drive Cut-Off List to Be Released Today, Admissions Till 15 November
DU Special Drive Cut-Off: Last date to pay the fees is 19 November 2021.
DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set release its special drive cut-off list on Saturday, 13 November, for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.
Candidates will be able to access the cut-off list under special drive on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
All candidates must note that DU has already released 5 cut-off/merit lists for UG admissions. Admissions to several top DU colleges/courses have already closed.
DU Special Drive is for candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the colleges of the university during any of the preceding cut-offs for any reason till the fifth cut-off (including special cut-off) and were, therefore, not admitted, but who meet any of the preceding cut-offs and/or cutoff of the Special Drive.
Candidates will be considered for admission under special drive only if the seats are available in their respective categories.
Schedule for Admission Under Special Drive in DU
Declaration of cut-off of Special Drive: Saturday, 13 November 2021
Candidates to apply under Special Drive: From 10 am, 14 November – 11:59 pm, 15 November 2021
Colleges to display merit list and approve candidates only on vacant seats: 10 am, 16 November – 11:59 pm, 17 November 2021
Payment of fees: Till 5 pm, Friday, 19 November 2021
How to Check DU Special Drive Cut-Off 2021?
Visit the official website of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on Special Drive cut-off link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on the subject Arts & Commerce/Science/BA (Program).
You will be directed to a PDF.
Check cut-off marks for the course and college you have applied for.
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
