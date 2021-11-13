DU Special Drive Cut-Off List to Be Released Today, Admissions Till 15 November

DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set release its special drive cut-off list on Saturday, 13 November, for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.

Candidates will be able to access the cut-off list under special drive on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.

All candidates must note that DU has already released 5 cut-off/merit lists for UG admissions. Admissions to several top DU colleges/courses have already closed.