DU School of Open Learning UG Admissions: Check Registration Steps

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) on Monday, 19 October, released the online application window for registration of candidates to the undergraduate degree programmes.

Candidates who have qualified Class 10+2 from a recognised board will be able to apply online for the undergraduate programmes at the School of Open Learning website -- sol.du.ac.in. The last date for application to DU SOL UG programmes has not been notified yet.

The university is yet to open the application window for the postgraduate programmes in the School of Open Learning.

The DU SOL allows the candidates to take admission to UG programmes including BCom, BCom Hons, BA Programme, BA English Hons and BA Political Science Hons.

“For any query related to Online Registration / Admission, please Helpline No.(North): 27008300, 27008301 (10 lines - Office Hours: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM) Helpline No.(South): 24151600, 24151602,” it read.