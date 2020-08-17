DU Political Science Students Receive Mock Test for Final Year OBE
According to the students, the correct exam paper was only uploaded to the portal by 12 pm.
Delhi University final-year political science students were in for a surprise on Friday, 14 August, when they received a mock test instead of the real question paper during the online open book exams, reported PTI.
According to the report, the BA(Honours) Political Science students at 11:30 am logged into the DU exam portal and were surprised to find the same exam paper they had solved for the mock exam.
According to the students, the correct exam paper was only uploaded to the portal by 12 pm.
The PTI report quotes a student who solved and submitted the entire mock exam test paper only to realise that it was the incorrect when checking online forums at 3:40 pm.
“The area I live in has network issues so I logged out from the portal after downloading the question paper. When I logged in to the portal to upload my answer sheet I found that the question paper had been changed,” reported PTI quoting a student from Kalindi College.
According to Balaram Pani, Delhi University Dean of Colleges, students were provided with extra time to for finishing their exams and for students who have answered the mock test exam, a Grievance Committee will be considering their case for a second chance.
According to the report, over one lakh students appeared for the exam on Friday. The University states the open-book exams is a one time measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.