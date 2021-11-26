DU PG Admission 2021: 2nd Merit List to be Out Tomorrow
DU PG 2nd Merit list will be released on admission.uod.ac.in.
DU PG 2nd Merit List: The University of Delhi (DU) is scheduled to release the second merit/ admission list for admissions in postgraduate (PG) courses on Saturday, 27 November 2021.
The DU PG merit list is prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021, and marks obtained by students of the DU in their qualifying examination. First merit list was released on 17 November 2021.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for DUET 2021 for admission in the PG courses will be able to download/ check the merit list on the official website of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
How To Download DU PG Admission 2021 Merit List?
Go to the official website or admission portal of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on 'PG Admission List' under postgraduate admissions
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Navigate to the course you applied for and click on 'Entrance' or 'Merit' under 'Second'.
Merit list will appear on the screen.
Check cut-off and save it for future reference.
DU PG Admission Process 2021
Here are the details about the DU PG admission schedule and process against second merit list.
The DU PG second merit list will be released on 27 November 2021. Candidates who qualify against the same will have to apply for admission between 10 am, Sunday, 28 November and 11:59 pm, Monday, 29 November 2021. Departments/colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates from 10:00 am, Monday, 29 November till 5:00 pm, Tuesday, 30 November.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.