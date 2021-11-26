DU PG Admission 2021: 2nd Merit List to be Out Tomorrow

DU PG 2nd Merit List: The University of Delhi (DU) is scheduled to release the second merit/ admission list for admissions in postgraduate (PG) courses on Saturday, 27 November 2021.

The DU PG merit list is prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021, and marks obtained by students of the DU in their qualifying examination. First merit list was released on 17 November 2021.