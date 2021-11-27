DU PG Admission 2021: 2nd Merit List for Some Courses Released
DU PG 2nd cut off list can be checked on admission.uod.ac.in.
The University of Delhi (DU), on Sunday, 27 November, released the 2nd merit list/ admission list for some postgraduate (PG) programmes.
Till now, merit list has been released for BEd, MA English, Geography, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Urdu, MCom and MSc Physics. Merit list for other courses are expected to be released soon.
Candidates who have applied for admission in PG course in DU can check the official merit list on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
DU PG 2nd Merit List: How to Check?
Visit the official website or admission portal of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in
Click on 'PG Admission List' under postgraduate admissions
A new webpage will open on your screen
Go to the course you applied for and click on 'Entrance' or 'Merit' based admission list link
Merit list will appear on the screen
Check cut-off and save it for future reference
Students who are shortlisted for admission against 2nd cut of list are required to complete their admission/ counselling process.
Display of 2nd Allotment list: Friday, 27 November 2021
Candidates to Apply: 10 am, Sunday, 28 November and 11:59 pm, Monday, 29 November
Departments/colleges to verify and approve admissions against 2nd merit list: 10:00 am, Monday, 29 November - 5:00 pm, Tuesday, 30 November 2021
Payments against 2nd merit list: Till 01 pm, Wednesday, 1 December 2021
DU PG 3rd merit list is scheduled to release on Friday, 3 December 2021.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of DU.
