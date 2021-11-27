DU PG Admission 2021: 2nd Merit List for Some Courses Released

The University of Delhi (DU), on Sunday, 27 November, released the 2nd merit list/ admission list for some postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Till now, merit list has been released for BEd, MA English, Geography, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Urdu, MCom and MSc Physics. Merit list for other courses are expected to be released soon.

Candidates who have applied for admission in PG course in DU can check the official merit list on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.