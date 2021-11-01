DU 4th Cut-Off List 2021 Released: Apply for Admission by 2 November

DU 4th Cut-off 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fourth cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses for academic year 2021-22. Admissions against the same started from Monday, 1 November 2021 (10 am).

Candidates who have applied for admission in UG courses can check the cut-off list on DU's admission website: admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.