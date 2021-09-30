DU First Cut-Off List 2021: Releasing Tomorrow, Admission Process Explained
The Delhi University is set to release its first cut-off list for the academic session of 2021 on 1 October 2021.
The Delhi University (DU) is set to release its first cut-off list for the academic session of 2021 on Friday, 1 October. It will release five cut-off lists in total for this year’s merit-based undergraduate admissions.
In case of vacancy of seats after the third cut-off, special cut-offs, fourth and fifth cut-offs, along with another special cut-off list, will be released by the university.
The lists would be released on the official site of Delhi University as well as individual college websites.
Like last year, the university’s undergraduate admission process will entirely take place online due to the pandemic. Students are not allowed to enter the colleges unless they are called.
Cut-Off List Schedule
The first cut-off list will be released on 1 October, with admission starting from 4 October 10 am to 6 October 11:59 pm. Colleges will most likely approve the admissions under the first list by 7 October 5 pm.
The university will release its second cut-off list on 9 October, with admissions starting from 11 October and ending on 13 October at 11:59 pm. Admissions will get approved by 5 pm on 14 October.
The third cut-off list will be released on 16 October. Admissions will take place between 18 October and 21 October.
After the third cut-off list, Delhi University will announce a special list for students who miss the admission process despite being eligible, if vacancies appear. The admission process will start on 26 October at 10 am and end on 27 October at 11:59 pm.
The DU will release its fourth and fifth cut-off lists on 30 October and 8 November respectively.
The schedule, however, doesn’t include the release date for the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) cut-offs.
With a total of 4,38,000 applicants for undergraduate admissions at the DU this year, nearly 70,000 seats are available for admission. Other than 15 courses, all admissions are based on merit and scores of the qualifying examination.
As per Hindustan Times, the cut-offs will be higher this time. Over 2.2 lakh students have scored more than 90 percent or more in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results this year. Over 70,000 students got over 95 percent marks in the exam.
Steps To Follow
Check the course-wise cut-offs for the year 2021 online at the official website.
Register yourself at the official website of the college of your choice.
Fill out your details and upload the required documents in the DU admission form 2021.
Submit the form and secure your seat.
After this, DU will verify the documents and approve the admission after the examination.
After being shortlisted for DU UG admission 2021, students have to pay the admission fee online.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, NDTV and India Today.)
