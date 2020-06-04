The University of Delhi on Thursday, 4 June, announced that students of the first and second year will not have to appear for conventional exams and would instead be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and marks scored in previous semester.In a statement, DU said that since it is not possible to conduct conventional pen-and-paper examinations while also following social distancing norms, the central varsity has decided to opt for an alternative mode of grading for promoting students of the first and second year.The decision effectively means that end semester exams for students of the second and fourth semester have been scrapped and that these students will not have to appear from any offline or online exam.According to DU, students of the first and second year can be graded in the following manner:50% to be based assignment-based evaluation.Remaining 50% marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in previous semester/term/year only .Students having no previous performance or having no marks in previous semester/term /year, shall be graded on the basis of 100% assignment-based evaluation.While students of the first and second year will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment, those in the third or final year will have to appear for an online Open Book Examination.