Video Editor: Purnendu PritamBy this time of the year, under normal circumstances, students are busy planning for their future; seeking admission in Delhi or Mumbai University, among others. But this year, of course, things are not the same.Apart from having to worry about delayed Board results or pending exams, students now have to also worry about delayed admissions in different colleges and universities across the country.Admission to undergraduate courses in the University of Delhi can be done in two ways:The first is obviously the cut-off method, that is calculated on the basis of board exam results.The second is DUET, also known as the Delhi University Entrance Test.Now, depending on which subject you have opted for, the procedure for admission may vary.When Will DU Admissions Begin?A Delhi University official told The Quint that they can start the process of online registrations for admissions only after the lockdown is eased. This means that people in the University, who work in the Admissions Department, will have to go to their offices and set-up this entire process, which will take a few days.But, the most important thing to remember here is that exact dates for admissions to Delhi University can only come out once results of class 12 board examinations conducted by CBSE are declared.WHEN ARE CBSE RESULTS EXPECTED?The HRD minister has said that pending CBSE class 12 exams could be conducted in the month of June, if the lockdown is lifted completely. So, if the pending exams are conducted in the month of June, results can only be out by July. Which means that admissions to Delhi University, at least to the undergraduate courses, are now completely dependent on board exam results.Mumbai University Admissions DelayedAdmissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Mumbai University, too, have been delayed because of coronavirus pandemic.According to a Mumbai University official, the process of floating a centralised online admission form for undergraduate courses can only begin after the Maharashtra HSC board has declared its result.But, the problem is that although all Maharashtra HSC board exams have been completed, the process of checking of papers hasn't been completed for these exams.WHEN WILL MAHARASHTRA HSC RESULTS BE DECLARED?The Maharashtra education minister has said that they can probably go ahead with checking of answer scripts in green zones, which has not started yet but they cannot do the same in red and orange zones.Which means that checking of answer scripts in red and orange zones like Pune and Mumbai cannot be done, as of now.Will Admission Happen At All?Now, a UGC committee had recently suggested that universities and colleges could postpone their academic sessions from July to September. This would obviously mean that colleges and universities would have to trim their syllabus so that students are not burdened, but all of this is in a proposal stage right now and the HRD Ministry may or may not follow it.It's important to understand that even if college and university admissions are delayed, they will eventually happen. So, the most important thing right now is to stay safe and to not stress. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.