DU Admissions 2020: Special Cut-Off for UG Courses Released

. The admission process will be from 24 November till 1 pm on 25 November.

DU UG Admissions 2020. Image used for representation only,
Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday, 24 November, released the special cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses. Students who were unable to secure a seat in previous cut-off lists can avail admission under special cut-offs.

Like previous DU admission rounds, admissions under special cut-offs are being held completely online. The admission process will be from 24 November till 1 pm on 25 November.

The university will also release sixth and seventh cut-off lists. There are a total 70,000 seats at the undergraduate level across courses and colleges.

DU UG Admissions: Ramjas College Special Cut-Off List

DU UG Admissions: Motilal College Special Cut-Off List

DU UG Admissions: Aryabhatta College Special Cut-Off List

DU UG Admissions: Vivekananda College Special Cut-Off List

DU UG Admissions: Zakir Husain Delhi College Special Cut-Off List

