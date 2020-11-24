DU Admissions 2020: Special Cut-Off for UG Courses Released
. The admission process will be from 24 November till 1 pm on 25 November.
Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday, 24 November, released the special cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses. Students who were unable to secure a seat in previous cut-off lists can avail admission under special cut-offs.
Like previous DU admission rounds, admissions under special cut-offs are being held completely online. The admission process will be from 24 November till 1 pm on 25 November.
The university will also release sixth and seventh cut-off lists. There are a total 70,000 seats at the undergraduate level across courses and colleges.
DU UG Admissions: Ramjas College Special Cut-Off List
DU UG Admissions: Motilal College Special Cut-Off List
DU UG Admissions: Aryabhatta College Special Cut-Off List
DU UG Admissions: Vivekananda College Special Cut-Off List
DU UG Admissions: Zakir Husain Delhi College Special Cut-Off List
