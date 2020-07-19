DU Admissions 2020: Online Registration Extended Till 31 July

The University of Delhi on Sunday, 19 July, said that the online registration process for undergraduate, post-graduate, MPhil, PhD and other programmes has been extended till 31 July, 2020.

In a statement, the university said. “All eligible applicants are informed that the last date of online registration process of all the courses (UG, PG, M. Phil, Ph.D. programmes etc.) has been extended up to 05:00 p.m. 31st July, 2020. “