DU Admissions 2020: Online Registration Extended Till 31 July
Earlier, registrations were supposed to close on 18 July, 2020.
The University of Delhi on Sunday, 19 July, said that the online registration process for undergraduate, post-graduate, MPhil, PhD and other programmes has been extended till 31 July, 2020.
In a statement, the university said. “All eligible applicants are informed that the last date of online registration process of all the courses (UG, PG, M. Phil, Ph.D. programmes etc.) has been extended up to 05:00 p.m. 31st July, 2020. “
According to DU, over 6.20 lakh students have registered with the varsity till 18 July. Out of the 6.20 lakh, 4,29,234 had registered for UG courses, around 1,61,789 students had applied for masters and 29,130 for MPhil.
Guidelines for DU Admissions 2020
All applicants seeking admission to the university are required to register with a valid email.
A new default settings feature in the admission process will allow all applicants to register for all courses without any penalties. Applicants will be eligible to take admission in all the colleges and courses provided they meet the cut-off requirements of the colleges and the eligibility for the course.
Applicants will be able to upload their market sheets for any pending examinations results or compartments exams till the last date of admissions to the university.
Applicants will be allowed to update the marks and make minor changes in the application form. This is only a one-time process.
