DSSSB TGT 2021: Answer Key Released
The DSSSB TGT 2021 answer key has been released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in
The answer key for the recruitment examination for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Post Codes 37/21 and 36/21 has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).
Candidates who sat for the exam can download their DSSSB TGT 2021 answer key by visiting the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
All candidates must note that the trained graduate teacher (TGT) Maths exam was held between 10 September 2021 and 13 September 2021. On the other hand, GT Natural Science (female) exam was conducted between 25 September 2021 and 27 September 2021.
Please read below to know the five easy steps to download your DSSSB TGT 2021 answer key.
DSSSB TGT 2021 Answer Key: How to Download
Go to the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Navigate to the link that reads "Display of Final Answer Key For Online Examination For Post Codes 37/21 and 36/21", available on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you will be required to log in using your official login credentials such as application number and date of birth.
Your DSSSB TGT 2021 Answer Key shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and keep a printout for future reference.
Please check this space regularly for more updates on the DSSSB TGT 2021 or check the official website of DSSSB mentioned above.
