What Are Delhi University’s Subject-Specific Requirements for CUET?

Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh launched DU's admission policy for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), according to a report by The Indian Express.

He said that since DU is moving away from the earlier system of cut-off-based admissions, colleges would be given 30% additional students according to their seats, in case of withdrawals or dropouts.

Candidates have to sit for a maximum of six subjects, including one language. Section 1, which will test the candidates' language skills, is divided into two parts: 1A and 1B.