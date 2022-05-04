'Issue Between DU, St Stephen's on Admissions To Be Resolved This Week': DU VC

DU had said that all undergraduate admissions would be conducted solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), whereas St Stephen's said that it would give 85 percent weightage to the CUET marks, and 15 percent to interviews.

DU had stated that the college had the liberty to do so only on 50 percent of the seats reserved for candidates belonging to the Christian community, but not on all the seats.

However, St Stephen's refused the dictate of the university, saying that there should be no discrimination between minority and non-minority applicants.

The DU's Admission Committee had also conducted a meeting last week and sought a legal report on the matter. The Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi, however, said that she had not yet heard from the team, according to The Indian Express.