DU’s 2nd Cut-Off Sees Marginal Drop, Popular Courses Closed

Delhi University (DU) colleges released the second cut-off list on Saturday, 17 October, for its undergraduate courses which saw a marginal drop in eligibility scores.

Lady Shri Ram College (98.75 percent) , Miranda House (98.75 percent) , Hansraj College (97.75 percent), and Kirori Mal College (97 percent) still have English (Hons) course available.

The BA (Hons) in Economics course is available in LSR at 99 percent, Hindu at 98.75 percent, and in Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at 98.5 percent.