Delhi University Day 1 Live: Classes Begin for New Batch, Admissions Underway

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to commence classes for first year undergraduate students on Wednesday, 2 November. This comes after the conclusion of first round of admission on 25 October.

This year, the varsity is conducting admissions on the basis of Common University Entrance Test 2022 which was held earlier this year in July and August.

Results for the same were released in September after which students were asked to fill up their college and course preferences on DU's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

A lot of students who have secured admission under the first list have travelled from different parts of the country to be a part of the orientation event on Wednesday. However, a lot of them also applied for upgrade in second list and waiting to secure admissions in preferred college/course.