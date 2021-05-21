DU to Hold Fourth Semester Exams for UG Students in ABE Mode

The University of Delhi (DU), on Friday, 21 May, announced its decision to hold intermediate semester exams of three-year undergraduate courses in Assignment Based Examination (ABE) mode.

The decision was announced by the central university on its official Twitter handle. It reads, "Intermediate semester IV for 3- year UG courses will be on ABE mode of Examination. Detailed guidelines to follow soon. Examination of first year students (II Sem) will be decided in due course of time. All datesheets are available on the DU website."