DU's Decision To Make Employees Work on Bakrid Draws Flak From Teachers

All employees of Delhi University are being called into work on Thursday, 29 June, even though its a public holiday celebrating Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha.

No time off: "The Valedictory Function of Centenary Celebrations is scheduled on Friday, the 30th June, 2023. With a view to complete all arrangements prior to the function, the University will be observing Thursday, 29 June, 2023 as a working day for all the employees of the University," read a notification by the university dated 27 June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest at the valedictory function.

Yes, but: "The employees who wish to celebrate the festival on 29 June, 2023 are exempted from attending the office," the DU notification added.