DU's Decision To Make Employees Work on Bakrid Draws Flak From Teachers

All employees of Delhi University are being called into work on Thursday, 29 June, even though its a public holiday celebrating Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha.
No time off: "The Valedictory Function of Centenary Celebrations is scheduled on Friday, the 30th June, 2023. With a view to complete all arrangements prior to the function, the University will be observing Thursday, 29 June, 2023 as a working day for all the employees of the University," read a notification by the university dated 27 June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest at the valedictory function.
Yes, but: "The employees who wish to celebrate the festival on 29 June, 2023 are exempted from attending the office," the DU notification added.
What they're saying: Teachers were less than thrilled with the university's decision, and demanded that the notification be withdrawn.
"Members of the Muslim community celebrate Eid-ul-Adha. Members of other communities join these celebrations. It is a step that demands reproach and condemnation for its sectarian mindset, lack of sensitivity and deliberate attempt to isolate one community," The Democratic Federation of Teachers was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
