DUSU Results 2023: Counting Underway After 42% Voter Turnout For 4 Key Posts

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections results will be announced on Saturday, 23 September.

Chief Election Officer (CEO), Professor Chander Shekhar said late Friday that polling across 52 colleges in Delhi University was peaceful, recording a voter turnout of 42 percent.

What happened? Voting to elect a four-member student union began at 8:30 am for morning colleges and 3 pm for evening colleges amid heavy barricading and police and security force deployment. Several students at the university exercised their right to vote for the first time.

Approximately one lakh students were eligible to cast their votes in this elections, which serves as a launching pad for aspiring politicians.

The counting for the DUSU elections will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 23 September.