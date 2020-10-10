At 96.5%, DU’s College of Vocational Studies Releases 1st Cut-off

The jump of over one lakh applications comes at a time when around 38,686 students have scored above 95 percent in their board examinations, as compared to 17,690 in 2019.

According to Dean of Admissions Professor Shobha Baghai, the University of Delhi has made the admission process completely online this year and students will not have to visit colleges for completing the admission process.

Students can log-in to DU’s portal, select the course and college they want to seek admission in. Students will be able to apply for a course in a given college, only if they have met the cut-off announced by said college.