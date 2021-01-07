Delhi University Allows Final-Year Practical Classes From February
While practical classes for final year students will begin from February, theory classes would be held online.
Final-year students enrolled in colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi will be allowed to attend practical classes and laboratory sessions in small groups from February, while those attending theory classes would continue to learn online.
According to a statement issued by the Central University’s Dean of Students Welfare Rajeev Gupta, the decision to attend physical classes is optional.
“DU will also slowly and carefully start allowing only final-year students to their respective colleges and departments for their laboratory and practical classes in smaller groups. Their theory classes shall remain in the online mode. However, students’ entry will be absolutely voluntary.”Prof Rajeev Gupta, Dean of Students Welfare.
The decision was taken after the Department of Students Welfare held meetings with college principals and heads of departments in the first week of January, during which the guidelines issued by the UGC on November 5 last year were discussed.
According to The Indian Express, Dean Gupta said that while practical offline classes would begin in February, the remaining month of January will be spent in preparing and familiarizsing teachers and staff with SOPs.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
