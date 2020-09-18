Delhi Schools to Remain Shut for All Students Till 5 Oct: AAP Govt
The order allows schools to call in teachers and staff to ensure smooth functioning of online classes.
The Delhi government on Friday, 18 September, announced that both private and government schools in the national capital will be shut for all students till 5 October.
Earlier, the government had said that students between classes 9 to 12 could attend schools in a staggered manner on a voluntary basis for guidance from teachers, from 21 September, only with the consent of parents.
In it’s latest order, the government said that online classes and teaching activities will continue as usual, while adding that school heads and principals are allowed to call in teachers and other staff for smooth conduct of online classes.
Here’s a copy of the Delhi government’s order on reopening of schools:
The order comes almost a week after the Union Health Ministry issued a detailed set of guidelines on reopening schools partially for students, who may wish to seek guidance from teachers.
The guidelines include basic hand and respiratory hygiene, coupled with strict social distancing guidelines.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.