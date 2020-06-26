The Delhi government on Friday, 26 June, decided to keep all schools in the city closed till 31 July, keeping in mind the coronavirus situation.The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, with the education secretary, director of education, and other senior officers.CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results to be Declared by 15 JulyContinuing online classes and activities with the help of parents were agreed upon. The suggestion to cut down the syllabus upto 50 percent was also discussed on Friday.The aim of Friday’s meeting was also to design a plan of action for schools so that they are well-prepared whenever they reopen after July."Let us design a plan to reopen schools in a way that would prepare our students to adjust to the new circumstances and not fear them. It would help our students to learn to live with corona," Sisodia said.It was agreed that online classes should not be withdrawn and online library facilities should also continue like before.DoE officials stressed on reducing the syllabus by 30 to 50 percent to lessen the burden on the students.Some also suggested that only 3 to 4 hours of classes should be conducted per day.(This story has been edited for length and clarity.)‘Why Full School Fee for E-Classes?’ Mumbai Parents Demand Cut