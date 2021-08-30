Staggered Lunch Breaks, Quarantine Rooms: SOPs Out for Delhi Schools, Colleges

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday, 30 August, issued guidelines for the reopening of schools and colleges in the national capital, saying that a maximum of 50 percent students per classroom can be called depending on the capacity, and calling for institutions to set up quarantine rooms for emergency use.

Earlier, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital will resume physical classes in a phased manner, with the reopening for classes 9-12 from 1 September and that for classes 6-8 from 8 September.

In the guidelines, the DDMA has said that lunch breaks in schools should be staggered and should be held in open areas, reported news agency PTI.