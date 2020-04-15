Delhi School Blocks Students From Online Classes Over Fee Payment
After receiving only one-fourth of his monthly salary from a coronavirus-hit aviation company since February, Neeraj (name changed) along with other parents, had requested his son’s West Delhi School to charge tuition fee only.
Throughout April, Neeraj along with other parents had emailed JM International School in Dwarka, requesting that the school drop annual charges like development fee and charge tuition fee only on a monthly basis, till it reopens.
Out of the Rs 35,000 Neeraj had to pay this quarter, only 15,000 was labelled as tuition fee and the rest was included under other charges. The school, he says, had waived transport and meal charges, but did not waive annual charges like development fee.
The Quint has accessed the school’s reply on 11 April, in which it told parents that the institution was under financial duress and had not raised fee for the last five years. The school also said that it would consider breaking the quarterly fee into monthly fee, if parents provided no-pay slips.
Neeraj says that he did not provide the no-pay slip as the school had not waived annual and developmental charges but only agreed to break it into monthly fee. This, he says, is in stark contrast to their demands that the school charge tuition feels only on a monthly basis. The Quint has seen a screenshot of his bank statement in which he has received less than Rs 10,000 as salary in the month of March.
“How can I pay this amount? I have a family to take care of and that, too, without any salary since February,” he says.
Attempt to Blackmail, Says Parent
Manish (name changed), who works in the marketing division of a multinational company, has lost upto 30 percent of his salary that depends on monthly sales. Like Neeraj, he too, had petitioned the school to drop annual charges, but was eventually blocked by teachers on WhatsApp.
Manish, whose son is in the sixth grade, adds that while Zoom links and ID passwords are not being shared with the parents who had requested the school to charge tuition fee only, some parents who have still not paid up but did not drop any such email, continue to access online classes being conducted by the school.
Out of a total of Rs 33,000 Manish has to pay this quarter, tuition fees make up for Rs 15,000, which, he says, parents are willing to pay. It is the remaining Rs 18,000 in annual and smart class charges that parents have raised an objection to.
Another parent, whose child studies in the third grade of the same school, confirmed that the school had prevented some students from accessing online classes after parents refused to pay annual charges.
No Response From School
Repeated calls to the school’s two publicly listed telephone numbers and the mobile number of a teacher went unanswered. In addition, the mobile number of the school’s admin has been switched off. The Quint has also dropped an e-mail to the school’s e-mail address and has not received any response at the time of publishing this story.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)