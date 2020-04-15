Delhi School Blocks Students From Online Classes Over Fee Payment

Out of the Rs 35,000 Neeraj had to pay this quarter, only 15,000 was labelled as tuition fee and the rest was included under other charges. The school, he says, had waived transport and meal charges, but did not waive annual charges like development fee.

The Quint has accessed the school’s reply on 11 April, in which it told parents that the institution was under financial duress and had not raised fee for the last five years. The school also said that it would consider breaking the quarterly fee into monthly fee, if parents provided no-pay slips.