Conduct Physical Exams for Final-Yr From 14 Sep: HC Tells DU

The court stated that “University should expedite conducting physical examinations so that the entire process can be over at the earliest. Though we are informed that at least two weeks are required after the online examinations are over on 31.08.2020, for the University to gear up, we are of the opinion that physical examinations should commence by 08.09.2020.”

However, the court allowed Delhi University to commence physical examinations by 14 September, 2020, after Senior Advocate Dutta, appearing for DU, felt that the previous schedule mentioned by the court was too short, given the immense pressure on manpower available with the varsity.

The court also said that since Advocate Dutta was unable to provide an end date for the physical examinations, the same shall be placed on record in the affidavit to be filed by the Delhi University.