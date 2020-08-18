Conduct Physical Exams for Final-Yr From 14 Sep: HC Tells DU
The HC asked DU to conduct physical exams for final-year students from 14 September 2020.
The Delhi High court on Monday, 17 August 2020, directed Delhi University to conduct physical examinations for final year undergraduate students from 14 September, 2020.
The University of Delhi was further directed by the court to confirm the number of students with disabilities (PWD), who wish to give re- examinations. The court also asked DU to work out modalities for stay and transportation of PwD students, who had left Delhi during the coronavirus pandemic.
The court stated that “University should expedite conducting physical examinations so that the entire process can be over at the earliest. Though we are informed that at least two weeks are required after the online examinations are over on 31.08.2020, for the University to gear up, we are of the opinion that physical examinations should commence by 08.09.2020.”
However, the court allowed Delhi University to commence physical examinations by 14 September, 2020, after Senior Advocate Dutta, appearing for DU, felt that the previous schedule mentioned by the court was too short, given the immense pressure on manpower available with the varsity.
The court also said that since Advocate Dutta was unable to provide an end date for the physical examinations, the same shall be placed on record in the affidavit to be filed by the Delhi University.
For students who have applied to foreign universities, the court directed DU to create a separate e-mail ID where students can communicate their requests along with the details of the foreign University in which they have secured provisional admission.
A request letter will now be addressed directly by Delhi University to the concerned foreign University.
The new e-mail ID shall be created within one week and information in this regard shall be published on the website of the Delhi University, duly copied to all the colleges.
“The students will furnish the necessary details relating to their admission, their e-mail ID, the e-mail IDs of the concerned foreign University and the designation of the official to whom such a request letter is required to be served. In the affidavit to be filed by the Delhi University, it shall indicate the cut-off date by which the results will be declared for all streams of final year courses," The order said.
The high court on 7 August had directed the university to conduct online open-book examination (OBE) for final-year students. The court passed a slew of directions to address concerns raised by students.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.