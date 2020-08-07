Delhi HC Allows Online Open Book Exam for Final Year DU Students
Delhi High Court allows Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams for final-year students as per schedule.
Delhi High Court allows Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams for final-year students as per schedule with certain directions including providing question paper in the mail as well as on the official portal.
