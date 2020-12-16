Class 10 Students Suffer as Delhi Govt Puts Teachers on COVID Duty

A social science teacher, Gupta has not been able to take frequent online classes for students of Class 10 through Google Classrooms and often finds it difficult to check worksheets that students send him through WhatsApp.

Gupta says that students often come to school looking for him, but return disappointed as he is mostly out. Sometimes, Gupta receives calls from his students in the field, but is often unable to take them as he avoids touching the phone as a precautionary measure, while being out on survey duty.