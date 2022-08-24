Delhi Govt Revokes JD Tytler School's Recognition for Not Accepting EWS Students

Delhi Education Department has withdrawn the recognition of JD Tytler School in New Delhi's New Rajinder Nagar on the recommendation of the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) Welfare Committee on Wednesday, 24 August, news agency ANI reported.

A show cause notice was served to the school several times after it refused admission to students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

(This article will be updated.)