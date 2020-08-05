Delhi CET 2020 Cancelled, Admission to be Based on Merit Only
Candidates seeking admission to engineering diploma courses in Delhi are required to submit the form by 3 September.
The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) on Tuesday, 4 August, announced the official start of the admission process for the Delhi Polytechnic Diplomat course. The announcement was made in view of the cancellation of the Delhi CET 2020 exam.
According to the DTTE notification, the admission process will be completely online and the candidates are requested to keep their required documents scanned for upload. Candidates seeking admission to engineering diploma courses in Delhi are required to complete the registration process by 3 September.
The Delhi CET exam is the metric through which candidates are screened and offered admission. However, the exam was cancelled this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, DTTE has stated that the admission will be done on a merit based system. Interested students can check the merit-based system through this link.
How to Register for Delhi Diploma Admissions 2020 Online?
- Visit official website i.e. delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in
- Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details
- Log onto the portal using your credentials
- Complete the application form provided on the website
- Upload supporting documents
- Pay the requisite application fee of Rs 200
- Verify all the details and submit them online
- Download confirmation and take printout of the same for future reference
