Delhi CET 2020 Cancelled, Admission to be Based on Merit Only

The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) on Tuesday, 4 August, announced the official start of the admission process for the Delhi Polytechnic Diplomat course. The announcement was made in view of the cancellation of the Delhi CET 2020 exam.

According to the DTTE notification, the admission process will be completely online and the candidates are requested to keep their required documents scanned for upload. Candidates seeking admission to engineering diploma courses in Delhi are required to complete the registration process by 3 September.

The Delhi CET exam is the metric through which candidates are screened and offered admission. However, the exam was cancelled this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, DTTE has stated that the admission will be done on a merit based system. Interested students can check the merit-based system through this link.