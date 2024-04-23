'Not Criminal to Mark Dissent': Dalit PhD Scholar Suspended by TISS For 2 Years

Hailing from Wayanad in Kerala, Ramadas belongs to the Dalit community. He is the Central Executive Committee member of the Student Federation of India (SFI), which is linked to the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He is also a member of the Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), a student body at TISS.

In the show-cause notice, a copy of which was accessed by The Quint, the elite institute has accused Ramadas of “wrongfully creating an impression” that PSF is associated with TISS and that “its views are endorsed by TISS,” during his participation in a demonstration outside the Parliament in January this year.

16 student organisations, under the umbrella of ‘United Students of India’ and linked to the opposition INDIA alliance, had staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 12 January against the National Education Policy 2020. Ramadas too was a part of the demonstration.